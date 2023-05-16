Rishikesh, May 16 (PTI) A tigress was translocated from the core zone of the Corbett Tiger Reserve to the Rajaji Tiger Reserve in Uttarakhand on Tuesday, an official said.

The five-year-old tigress has been kept in a safe enclosure of the Motichoor range of Rajaji Tiger Reserve, Uttarakhand's Chief Wildlife Warden Samir Sinha said.

Also Read | RBSE 8th Result 2023 Date Announced: Rajasthan Board Class 8 Exam Results To Be Declared Tomorrow at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, Know Steps To Check Scorecard.

This is the third big cat to be translocated from Corbett to Rajaji.

A tiger and a tigress were translocated to Rajaji Tiger Reserve in 2021.

Also Read | Vodafone’s to Cut 11,000 Jobs to Regain Competitiveness.

However, the National Tiger Conservation Authority put the translocation of tigers to the Rajaji reserve on hold when one of them escaped from an enclosure there dropping its radio collar behind.

This is the first big cat to be translocated from Corbett to Rajaji after the NTCA's permission to resume the process.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)