Shimla, Aug 28 (PTI) Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait got into a heated argument with a local arhtiya who objected to the blocking of a road by farmers protesting against falling apple prices in Solan district of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday.

A video clip of the heated exchange has gone viral.

Before the altercation could escalate, the situation was brought under control by police personnel present there.

The arhtiya (commission agent) later told the media that his work was affected because of the farmers blocking the road. "If they want to hold an agitation, they may do so in any field," he added.

Taking to mediapersons in Shimla later, Tikait alleged that the man was drunk and that he had stones in his hands and threatened to damage their vehicles.

Solan Superintendent of Police Virender Sharma told PTI that no action was being taken against any person as the police had not received any complaint.

