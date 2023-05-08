New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): Delhi's Patiala House Court on Monday granted four-day police custody of the four accused arrested in gangster Tillu Tajpuria's murder in Tihar jail.

Tajpuria was allegedly murdered in Tihar Jail by the members of a rival gang. The entire incident was captured on the CCTV installed in the prison.

Also Read | Bee Attack in Madhya Pradesh: Scared of Swarm of Bees, Man Jumps From Third Floor of Hospital in Khandwa, Dies Hours After Becoming Father.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Snigdha Sarvaria granted four days of police custody of accused Deepak Dabas alias Teetar, Rajesh Bawana, Yogesh Tunda and Ariyaz Khan to the Special Cell of Delhi Police.

The accused have been remanded in police custody till 12 May. The accused were taken to the office of the Special Cell in heavy police security.

Also Read | Diesel Cars To Be Banned in India? Ban Diesel Four-wheelers in Cities With 10 Lakh Population, Panel Tells Government.

The accused were produced through video conferencing from court lock up.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Special Cell sought seven days remand of the accused persons. He submitted that the accused were required to be interrogated in the alleged offence.

"Custodial interrogation is required to unearth the conspiracy of murder of Tajpuria," the ACP submitted.

The accused were produced before the court on a production warrant. Special Cell got issued a production warrant for the accused persons.

During the hearing advocate Rohit Pathak orally submitted before the court that some people were threatening family members of Deepak Dabas and demanding Rs 20 lakh, otherwise, he would be encountered by the Delhi Police.

The counsel sought a direction for the security and safety of Deepak Dabas alias Teeter.

The local police registered an FIR in the incident. Later on, the investigation was transferred to the Special Cell.

It is said that the murder was committed to take revenge on Jitender alias Gogi who was shot dead in Rohini Court in September 2021 by the members of the Tillu Tajpuria gang.

Now Delhi Police Special Cell will interrogate the accused persons in the Rohini office for four days. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)