Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 8 (ANI): Exuding confidence in the country's future, driven by new technology, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday said the time has come for Indians to lead the world the 'India way'.

The Union minister for Youth Affairs and Sports was speaking at the Youth Pravasi Bhartiya Divas at Indore on Sunday, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also in attandance.

Also Read | Air India Urination Incident: Airline's Response Should Have Been 'Much Swifter', Says Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran.

"When we talk about the future, we talk about ABC -- A for Artificial Intelligence, B for Blockchain, and C for Cloud Computing. In the 21st century, new techonologies will open up new and futuristic avenues of work. I think it's time for India and our ideas to lead the world the India way," Thakur said.

The Union minister said the 'ideas' are essentially born out of people, across communities, coming together and contributing the country's growth.

Also Read | Maharashtra Road Accident: Gujarat-Bound Car Hits Truck on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway in Palghar; Three Dead and Four Injured.

"While talkng about brain drain, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also talked about brain gain from 1.4 bn Indians. While interacting with fellow Indians, who have arrived from across the world, we were talking about exchanging ideas and ways to work together and contribute to India's growth," Thakur said.

Later, taking to Twitter, the Union minister said the Pravasi Bhartiya Divas is an "opportunity to build bonds of friendship".

"The Pravasi Bhartiya Divas (PBD) is another opportunity to build bonds of friendship, mentorship and camaraderie that are forged when we directly interact with and learn from our diaspora towards a shared future," he tweeted.

"I am happy to state that the Modi government has changed the approach & attitude towards our diaspora. The honour & respect that our diaspora deserve is reflected through numerous initiatives & the importance we give towards ensuring engagements during our official visits," the Thakur tweeted.

Calling the PBD a "moment to re-imagine new possibilities", Thakur said it is a platform to develop new ideas.

"PBD is as much about your story and the story of rising India! It is a moment to reconnect and re-imagine new possibilities! And it is a network to drive change, discover new ties, and develop new ideas!" he tweeted. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)