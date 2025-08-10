Agartala (Tripura) [India], August 10 (ANI): Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA) Motha Party on Saturday organised a massive Homchang Rally at Astabal Ground in Agartala, Tripura, reiterating their demand for the immediate conduct of the long-pending Village Council (VC) elections.

Party leaders and supporters thronged the rally venue, holding placards and raising slogans against the delay. Addressing the gathering, TIPRA Motha leaders alleged that the state government is deliberately postponing the polls, depriving Autonomous District Councils (ADC) areas of their democratic rights.

They warned that if the government fails to announce the VC election schedule without further delay, the movement will be intensified across the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) regions.

The rally drew thousands of participants from across the state, making it a significant show of strength for TIPRA Motha.

Moreover, a Facebook post by TIPRA Motha Party read, "Our warriors across the state carried out Homchang (Mashal/Torch) Rally in all blocks to demand the immediate conduct of Village Council (VC) elections."

"The State Election Commission (SEC) must understand that a delayed election means denied rights. The absence of Village Councils is hampering development in the #TTAADC areas, and elections must be conducted at the earliest," the post further read. (ANI)

