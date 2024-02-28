Agartala, Feb 28 (PTI) A three-member delegation of Tipra Motha, led by its chief Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday evening to attend a meeting called by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), a senior leader of the party said.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma, who are currently camping in the national capital, are expected to attend the MHA meeting, Tipra Motha leader Animesh Debbarma said.

Earlier in the day, leaders of Tripura's main opposition party launched a fast-unto-death at Hatai Katar in West Tripura district demanding a constitutional solution to the issue of Tiprasa people.

Animesh Debbarma said Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, party president BK Hrangkhawl, and ex-MLA Rajeswhar Debbarma are slated to attend the meeting, the agenda of which has not been revealed.

"Our movement is continuing at Hatai Katar seeking a permanent constitutional solution to the problem of Tiprasa people. The party is determined to find a solution to the vexed problem", he said.

"There has been no law and order problem at Hatai Katar. Adequate security personnel have been deployed in the area as a preventive measure", said AIG (Law & Order) Jyotishman Das Chowdhury.

