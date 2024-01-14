Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 14 (ANI): Tripura CM Manik Saha on Sunday inaugurated the two-day Tirthamukh Mela.

The minister of tribal welfare, Bikash Debbarma, was also present at the inaugural ceremony.

Also Read | Army Day (India) 2024 Date, History and Significance: Know About the Day When KM Cariappa Became the First Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Army.

In a post on 'X', the Tripura Chief Minister, while expressing his happiness after inaguating the Mela, stated that Gomati district's Tirthamukh Mela celebrates our state's rich cultural history and traditions.

Every year on Makar Sankranti, thousands of devotees attend the festival at Tirthamukh to perform religious rites, he added.

Also Read | Kaziranga National Park Among Top Five in Number of Migratory Waterbirds Across Country, Finds Water-Birds Census.

"Tirthamukh Mela of Gomati district highlights the rich cultural heritage & tradition of our state. Thousands of devotees take part in the event at Tirthamukh & perform religious rituals every year on Makar Sankranti. Glad to inaugurate the two-day Tirthamukh Mela amid huge enthusiasm of the devotees present there," the Tripura CM said in a post on 'X.'

Both tribal and non-tribal people assemble every year on the occasion of the Uttarayan Sankranti for a holy dip in the river Gomati at its place of origin, known as Tirthamukh. The devotees take a holy dip in the river on the day that marks the commencement of the sun's northern course--the last day of the month of Pousa (middle of the month of January).

Surrounded by high hills, Tirthamukh in South Tripura district is a unique place of belief frequented, especially by the Tripuries, to realise their own pledges throughout the year. But on the day of 'Poush Sankranti' this place becomes a confluence of thousands of people.

Since ancient times, Tirthamukh has been a holy place for the Hindu Tripuri tribals. On the specific day, people flock to the place to shave their heads in the name of their ancestors, worship deities and perform individual sacrifices and rituals to propitiate the souls of departed ancestors. On this occasion, a two-day-long fair is also held. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)