Cooch Behar (West Bengal) [India], April 1 (ANI): Amid the election heat in the country, West Bengal minister and Trinamool Congress leader Udayan Guha's convoy was allegedly attacked on Sunday in West Bengal's Cooch Behar. TMC has alleged the involvement of supporters of BJP leader and Union minister Nisith Pramanik.

Lashing out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the TMC leader said, "Their target is Udayan Guha because they know that if they make me sit, then it will be easy for them."

Hitting out at Union Minister & BJP leader Nisith Pramanik, he said, "A similar incident happened today in Dinhata; the attack was carried out on his (Nisith Pramanik) signals."

Guha said that on Pramanik's signals, some people came with sticks to attack him.

"We clearly saw that after he signalled, his goons came with sticks and attacked me. He was asking for votes with folded hands during that time. He signalled and then my vehicle was attacked," he added.

Notably, the Lok Sabha elections in 42 Parliamentary Constituencies of West Bengal are scheduled to take place across seven phases, starting April 19.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) secured 22 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 18 out of the 42 parliamentary seats in the state. The Congress had to settle for just two seats.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) dominated the tally with 34 seats, while the BJP bagged only 2 seats. The CPI (M) won 2 seats, while the Congress secured 4 seats.

Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases, from April 19 to June 1. Assembly polls will also be held in four states. The counting of votes has been scheduled for June 4. (ANI)

