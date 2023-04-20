Kolkata, Apr 20 (PTI) The ruling Trinamool Congress on Thursday announced a new mass outreach programme with an eye on the upcoming panchayat elections in West Bengal.

The programme, named 'Trinamooley Nabajowar' (new wave in Trinamool), will begin on April 25 and would continue for two months, senior party leader Abhishek Banerjee said.

As a part of the programme, people will be deciding TMC candidates for the panchayat polls, he said.

