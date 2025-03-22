Kolkata, Mar 22 (PTI) Four days after being cautioned by the TMC legislature party not to make provocative statements in public, Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir on Saturday dared the Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari to enter Murshidabad district on April 13 and face the music.

Kabir had slammed Adhikari on March 12 after the BJP leader said outside the assembly that TMC's Muslim MLAs would be "thrown out" of the assembly if the saffron party came to power.

Kabir had said that if Adhikari did not withdraw his comments, he would "be treated in an appropriate manner, face thrashing" and he "should be prepared for any type of protests – to the extent of gherao – by 40 Muslim MLAs either in the House or wherever he goes."

Following this, he was served a show cause notice by the four-member disciplinary committee of the TMC legislature party and cautioned on March 18 against making any such remarks.

Kabir, the TMC MLA of Bharatpur in Murshidabad district told a Bengali news channel on Saturday, "If Suvendu Adhikari enters Murshidabad on April 13, he will see the real cinema. During his visit to Baruipur, he had seen the trailer of the film only."

Adhikari, along with other BJP MLAs had faced black flag protests and 'chor chor' slogan shouting by TMC supporters and activists when he staged a rally in the Baruipur constituency of Speaker Biman Banerjee on March 19 protesting against Banerjee's alleged role to muzzle the voice of opposition in the state legislature.

Describing the protest staged against Adhikari in Baruipur as "trailer of the cinema", Kabir said the BJP leader will face a bigger protest if he steps on the soil of Murshidabad including his Bharatpur constituency but did not spell out the type of protest.

