Kolkata, Sep 14 (PTI) The West Bengal CID on Monday named BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar in the supplementary chargesheet filed in the murder case of Trinamool Congress MLA Satyajit Biswas, sources in the agency said.

The supplementary chargesheet was filed in a court in Nadia district, sources said.

Sarkar, the BJP MP of Ranaghat, was questioned by CID sleuths several times in connection with the killing of Biswas in February last year.

Phone call records revealed that the BJP MP had spoken to one of the accused in the case several times before Biswas, the MLA of Krishnaganj, was murdered, sources said.

CID sleuths had also questioned another BJP leader Mukul Roy in this connection. However, the state agency did not name him in its first chargesheet filed in May last year.

Biswas was shot dead during a Saraswati Puja programme in Nadia district in February 2019.

