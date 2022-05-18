Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 18 (ANI): Trinamool Congress MLA Paresh Pal appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at CGO Complex in Kolkata's Salt Lake in connection with the alleged murder of the BJP worker Abhijit Sarkar during the post-poll violence.

Sarkar's family had alleged that Pal was responsible for the murder.

Also Read | Vivo X80 Pro 5G & Vivo X80 5G Launched in India; Check Price & Other Details Here.

Sarkar was killed in the post-poll violence in the Narkeldanga area of West Bengal shortly after the assembly election results were announced on May 2.

Several incidents of violence have been reported at various places after the announcement of the Assembly poll results on May 2.

Also Read | James Anderson Reveals He Wanted To Quit Test Cricket After Being Dropped for West Indies Series.

Last month, Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal was summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with the investigation into the post-poll violence case. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)