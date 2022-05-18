Vivo India has officially launched the Vivo X80 Series today in the country. The Vivo X80 Series consists of Vivo X80 and X80 Pro 5G models. The Vivo X80 Series is introduced as the successor to the Vivo X70 Series, which debuted last year. Both the models are now available for pre-booking via the Vivo India website. The Vivo X80 Series will go on sale from May 25, 2022, through Flipkart, Vivo India store and offline retail stores. Vivo X80 Series India Launch Today, Watch LIVE Streaming Here.

In terms of specifications, Vivo X80 Pro 5G gets a 6.7-inch WQHD+ 10-bit AMOLED display with up to 120Hz of refresh rate. Under the hood, it comes powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Vivo X80 Pro features a 50MP primary camera, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 12MP telephoto lens and an 8MP periscope shooter. It comes packed with a 4,700mAh battery with 80W fast wired charging support and 50W fast wireless charging.

Vivo X80 Pro 5G (Photo Credits: Vivo)

Redefine the world of cinematography with the all-new vivo X80 Series. Pre-book now and avail exciting offers on your purchase. To know more, visit your nearest store or head to https://t.co/U2uqldp7gA#vivoX80Series#CinematographyRedefined pic.twitter.com/S30Vr10ksx — Vivo India (@Vivo_India) May 18, 2022

On the other hand, Vivo X80 5G comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen, a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage, a 50MP triple rear camera setup.

Vivo X80 5G (Photo Credits: Vivo)

The rear cameras are claimed to record in 4K UHD up to 60fps. At the front, there is a 32MP selfie camera. The handset packs a 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast wired charging support. Coming to the pricing, Vivo X80 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 79,999 for the sole 12GB + 256GB model. Vivo X80 5G will be sold at Rs 54,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, whereas the 12GB + 256GB model retails at Rs 59,999.

