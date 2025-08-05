Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], August 5 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien on Tuesday arrived in Ranchi to pay tribute to former Jharkhand Chief Minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) founder Shibu Soren.

Addressing Soren as 'Guruji', O'Brien said he was truly a legend. He also conveyed condolences on behalf of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the party.

Also Read | Nitish Kumar-Led Bihar Cabinet Approves 36 Proposals Ahead of Assembly Polls: Major Boost in Education, Transport and Health.

TMC MP Derek O'Brien, while speaking to reporters, said, "We are here on a sad day like this. Mamata Banerjee and all of us from AITC pay our respects to a person who was truly a legend- Guruji. Shibu Soren was a member of the Rajya Sabha. We met and spoke to Hemant Soren and conveyed condolences on behalf of Mamata Banerjee and the party... We will now go to the Vidhan Sabha and spend the morning there...".

Shibu Soren passed away in New Delhi on Monday morning at the age of 81 after a prolonged illness. His political career spanned over four decades, during which he served as Chief Minister of Jharkhand three times and held key portfolios, including Union Coal Minister during the UPA government led by Dr Manmohan Singh.

Also Read | Bank Holiday: Will Banks Remain Closed for a Few Days This Week? Banks To Remain Shut for 3 Days Between August 4-10, Check Dates.

The mortal remains of the veteran tribal leader were brought out of his residence in Ranchi on Tuesday and taken to the State Assembly for public homage.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren accompanied the mortal remains of his father in the hearse van en route to the Assembly.

Earlier in the day, CM Hemant Soren penned an emotional note on X, stating that he had lost not only his father but a pillar of Jharkhand's soul.

"I am going through the toughest days of my life. Not only has the shadow of a father been taken from me, but a pillar of Jharkhand's soul has departed. I didn't just call him 'Baba', he was my guide, the root of my thoughts, and that forest-like shade that protected thousands and lakhs of Jharkhandis from the scorching sun and injustice," the post read.

The last rites of Shibu Soren will be performed on Tuesday in his native village, Nimra, in Ramgarh district.

Soren, along with AK Roy and Binod Bihari Mahato, co-founded the JMM in 1972 to advocate for the rights of tribals and the creation of a separate state. He was elected to the Lok Sabha eight times and to the Rajya Sabha three times.

Several leaders across party lines have expressed grief over his demise, remembering him for his contributions to the tribal community and to Indian politics. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)