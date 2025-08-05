Mumbai, August 5: August 2025 has begun, and people eagerly await festivals such as Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day, and Ganesh Chaturthi. They are also looking online to see if there are any bank holidays this week, August 4-10. People are searching for answers to the question, "Will banks be closed for a few days this week?" The question comes as it is believed that banks will remain shut for a few days this week. Scroll below to know the truth.

According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) August holiday list, banks will stay closed for 15 days this month. These holidays include regional festivals and national holidays. Additionally, banks will stay shut on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays of August 2025. So, if you want to know if banks are closed this week, don't worry—LatestLY has got you covered. RBI Bank Holiday List for August 2025: From Raksha Bandhan to Independence Day and Ganesh Chaturthi, Banks To Remain Closed on These Days; Check Full List.

Are Banks Open or Closed This Week?

Banks will remain closed for three days this week: August 8 (Friday), August 9 (Saturday), and August 10 (Sunday). Wonder why? That's because August 8 is a designated bank holiday by the RBI. Banks will remain closed in Sikkim and its capital city, Gangtok, on Friday on account of the Tendong Lho Rum Faat festival. On Saturday, August 9, banks will stay shut for business across the country on account of the second Saturday of the month and Raksha Bandhan and the Jhulana Purnima festivals.

Similarly, banks will remain closed for physical banking on Sunday, August 10, due to the weekend holiday. Hence, the answer to the question, "Will banks be closed for a few days this week?" is yes. Banks will stay shut for three days this week, from Friday, August 8, to Sunday, August 10. However, people across the country need not worry, as digital services such as internet banking, ATMs, UPI, etc., will continue to remain operational 24/7. August 2025 Festivals, Special Days and Bank Holidays Calendar: Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day, Janmashtami and Ganesh Chaturthi – List of Major National and International Events in August.

In view of the three bank holidays this week, people are advised to plan their bank visits accordingly and complete all financial transactions before banks close for business from August 8 to 10.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 05, 2025 01:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).