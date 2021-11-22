New Delhi [India], November 22 (ANI): A delegation of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs held a protest outside the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in the national capital on Monday over alleged police brutality in Tripura.

They have sought an appointment with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the alleged police brutality in Tripura.

A total of 16 TMC MPs including Derek O'Brien, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Santanu Sen and Mala Roy arrived at the party office in Delhi on Monday.

Tensions in Tripura increased after violent incidents in the run-up to the elections to the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and 12 other municipal bodies slated for November 25.

Trinamool earlier alleged that several people sustained injuries after an attack on the residence of Trinamool Congress Tripura unit's Steering Committee chief Subal Bhowmik in Bhagaban Thakur Chowmuni area of Agartala on Sunday.

The MPs will sit on a dharna from Monday morning in the national capital against the arrest of Trinamool Youth Congress chief Saayoni Ghosh by Tripura Police. Ghosh was arrested on Sunday for allegedly causing a ruckus at a public meeting where Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb was present. (ANI)

