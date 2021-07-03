By Syeda Shabana Parveen

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 3 (ANI): A delegation of MPs from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) will meet President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday over the alleged meeting between BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

TMC's Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy on Saturday informed about the meeting with the President.

"A delegation of TMC will be meeting President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday at 12.30 pm. We will discuss our issues with him and submit a memorandum. The discussion would not include Governor's issue," Roy said.

"Can an accused go to the Solicitor General's house without any intimation? Does Tushar Mehta ji offer tea to the people involved in criminal cases at his residence," he said.

Earlier on Friday, the TMC had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking the removal of Tushar Mehta as the Solicitor General over his purported meeting with Suvendu Adhikari.

In its letter, TMC has alleged that Adhikari who is accused in the Narada case and Sarada Chit Fund scam, held a meeting with the SG to influence the outcome of the cases.

However, Tushar Mehta has denied the meeting with the BJP leader and clarified that Adhikari came to his residence "unannounced".

Regarding the letter of the Election Commission over the by-polls Rajya Sabha, Roy said, "The state government has decided to conduct the bypolls for two Rajya Sabha seats but it has also requested that the bypolls in seven seats of the state assembly should be conducted as early as possible."

The election commission of India on Friday sought a response from the West Bengal government over elections to two Rajya Sabha seats. Two Rajya Sabha seats which were earlier being held by Dinesh Trivedi and Manas Bhuiyan lie vacant. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)