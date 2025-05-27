Kaliganj (WB), May 27 (PTI) The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday announced Alifa Ahmed as its candidate for the Kaliganj Assembly bypoll in West Bengal's Nadia district on June 19.

Alifa Ahmed is the daughter of late Trinamool Congress MLA Nasiruddin Ahamed, whose death in February this year necessitated the by-election.

Ahamed, popularly known as 'Lal da', was 70.

"AITC, under the inspiration and guidance of Hon'ble Chairperson Smt.@MamataOfficial, we are pleased to announce the candidate for the upcoming West Bengal Legislative Assembly By-election scheduled for June 19, 2025. Kaliganj candidate (is) Alifa Ahmed," the party posted on X.

A veteran leader, Ahamed had represented Kaliganj in the West Bengal Assembly multiple times, winning in 2011 and 2021, with a gap in 2016.

Following a recent revision of electoral rolls, the Kaliganj assembly constituency has around 2.5 lakh registered voters.

The seat holds political significance, and the ruling party is banking on both the goodwill of the late leader and the fresh appeal of his daughter to retain the constituency.

