Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 4 (ANI): Amid the escalating controversy over the newly inaugurated Jagannath Temple in West Bengal's Digha, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Jay Prakash Majumdar sharply criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for questioning the temple's establishment, accusing the party of hypocrisy in its 'Hindutva' stance.

During a press conference on Saturday, Majumdar highlighted that the BJP, which governs Odisha, has raised objections to the Digha temple being named 'Jagannath Dham', a title traditionally reserved for the revered 12th-century Jagannath temple in Puri.

"The BJP is in power in Odisha. The question was raised by one of the BJP leaders... If they question the establishment of a Hindu Mandir, this shows their desperation," Majumdar said.

Majumdar further accused the BJP of inconsistency, stating, "On one hand, the BJP claims to be a 'Hinduwadi' party, and on the other hand, they are raising questions on the Pratishtha of the temple (Digha Jagannath temple)... They should look into the ethics of their party."

The TMC leader emphasised that any concerns regarding the temple's consecration should be addressed by the four Shankaracharyas, not political leaders.

"If there is any question on the establishment, then it should be asked by the four Shankaracharyas," Majumder added.

The controversy erupted after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the Rs 250-crore temple on April 30, with critics in Odisha, including BJP leaders, objecting to its 'Jagannath Dham' label.

Earlier on Saturday, Odisha Minister Prithviraj Harichandan wrote a letter to the Chief Administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple, Arabinda Kumar Padhee, to conduct an internal inquiry into the naming of Digha Temple as 'Jagannath Dham', the participation of Puri Temple sevayats in the consecration ceremony, and the use of "Daru Katha" for idol construction.

The minister believes these actions have offended the sentiments of Lord Jagannath's devotees and the people of Odisha.

Meanwhile, Union Minister and West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Sukanta Majumdar asserted that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was trying to win the upcoming state Assembly elections by "climbing on the shoulders" of Lord Jagannath.

Renowned Indian sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik also requested the West Bengal Chief Minister to immediately issue an order not to call the newly inaugurated Jagannath Temple a "Dham". Pattnaik pointed out that this creates confusion among the devotees of Lord Jagannath.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the Rs 250-crore temple in Digha, which spans over 20 acres, on Wednesday. The 12th-century Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri architecturally inspires the temple and enshrines the same deities. (ANI)

