Kolkata, April 7 (PTI) Facing sharp criticism from the opposition over the Supreme Court's decision to cancel the appointments of over 25,000 teaching and non-teaching staff, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday accused the BJP and CPI(M) of conspiring to undermine the state's education system and announced plans for protests across the state.

The opposition has blamed the West Bengal government for corruption, alleging that the recruitment process was flawed under TMC's watch.

On April 3, the Supreme Court upheld a 2024 Calcutta High Court judgment that annulled the recruitment of 25,753 teachers and non-teaching staff who were hired through the 2016 School Service Commission (SSC) process.

The court described the recruitment process as "vitiated and tainted."

In the backdrop of the ruling and the opposition's corruption allegations, the TMC announced plans for widespread protests across the state.

Subrata Bakshi, the state president of the TMC, issued a statement on Monday declaring that the party's student and youth wings will stage a rally on April 9 in Kolkata.

The rally will begin at 3 PM from College Square and proceed to Dharamtala.

Further protests will take place on April 11 across districts, blocks, wards and towns.

The TMC has accused the BJP and CPI (M) of a deep conspiracy that led to the loss of jobs for nearly 26,000 teachers and non-teaching staff.

On the other hand, the opposition has held Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, her government and the TMC responsible for the controversy.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari criticised the state government, saying the state government should know who is qualified and who is not, and sarcastically suggested that Banerjee, who claims to be a legal expert, should take the list to the Supreme Court herself.

He claimed that corruption and the tampering of OMR sheets during the recruitment process were to blame.

