Kolkata, Jun 30 (PTI) TMC will never "bow" down before the "strongarm" tactics of the BJP government at the Centre, party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said on Friday.

Banerjee, who was addressing a gathering after a road show at Barabani in Paschim Bardhaman district ahead of the July 8 panchayat election, said the people of West Bengal will play the lead role in dislodging the "autocratic" Narendra Modi regime in next year's Lok Sabha election.

"Keep trying to disturb those who dare to oppose your misrule. Use strongarm tactics. Intimidate, issue threats and discriminate against people of the state. But we will not bow our heads. We will continue to be on the road to protest against injustice and atrocities committed by you. We will fight your conspiracies," he said hitting out at the Modi government.

Alleging that the BJP-led government at the Centre withheld funds due the state, including for the 100 days work scheme to "extract revenge" for its drubbing in the 2021 assembly elections, Banerjee said, "The days of requesting and pleading are over. We now have to get our rightful claims forcefully."

Outlining the party's programme, he said after the panchayat polls, lakhs of people from Bengal will go to Delhi to demand the release of the state's dues for MGNREGS in a month's time.

"Are you ready to accompany me to Delhi? We will hold a sit-in before Krishi Bhavan in Delhi to make the Centre sit up and realise our goal," he said as some in the crowd shouted Yes".

Taking a jibe at Modi, the TMC leader said, "The PM makes tall talk of fighting corruption, but he is yet to act on the allegations of corruption against BJP leaders, including Suvendu Adhikari who was named by persons arrested in ponzi scheme scams as being among those involved in graft cases".

"Why is no action being taken by BJP top brass against people like Suvendu Adhikari ?" he asked.

Adhikari, who is the state leader of the opposition, on the other hand, said that TMC has turned into a "party of thieves" and will be rejected by the people in the rural poll.

"TMC has turned into a party of cut money receivers, of job looters, of smugglers of coal, sand and cattle. If polling is fair in the coming panchayat election it will be rejected by the people. I will ask BJP members to guard the ballot boxes from the polling booths to the strong room and counting centres so that TMC goons cannot snatch them away and alter the verdict of people," he said.

