Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 30 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh on Thursday levelled serious allegations against the Election Commission, claiming that they have started tampering with the voter list even before the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process began in West Bengal.

Ghosh stated that there are discrepancies in the voter list, with approximately 900 voters missing in the soft copy in Ashoknagar. He accused the Commission of "silent invisible rigging" and claimed that the hard copy of the 2002 voter list and the one uploaded on the Election Commission website show significant differences.

Ghosh pointed out that in some booths, the hard copy of the 2002 voter list shows names, but the same names are missing from the soft copy uploaded on the Commission's website.

Speaking to reporters, Kunal Ghosh said, "Complaints are coming from different areas, North Bengal, Cooch Behar, North 24 Parganas. Our leadership is doing a complete analysis. Whatever steps have to be taken will be taken under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee. Trinamool Congress will take all possible proper steps. However, the scam is that the SIR process hasn't even begun yet, and they are currently manipulating the voter list. There is a huge difference between the hardcopy of the 2002 voter list and the one uploaded on the Election Commission website. This cannot happen. This is the scam. This is Silent Invisible Rigging. Before formally starting the process, they had begun the 'Chupi Chupi Kar Chupi' process."

Kunal Ghosh further said that the Union Home Minister had scored a goal in his own side, as the issue of infiltration is under the jurisdiction of the central government.

He further said, "In Guma 1 gram panchayat of Howrah-2 block of Ashoknagar assembly constituency, the voter list for booth number 159 shows no record of voters. How can it be possible? A booth without voters? There are approximately 900 voters who have been eliminated in the soft copy. This is the same side goal from Amit Shah. Because infiltration is his jurisdiction. The state police have no right on the international border. The issue of infiltration is completely under the jurisdiction of the central government and the central Home Ministry. Not only in Bengal, but we also have Rohingyas and infiltrators in Tripura. Yesterday, in Tripura, some infiltrators were identified. So if Amit Shah raises the issue of infiltration, that must be treated as a world-class same-side goal."

TMC demanded a thorough investigation into the matter and action against those responsible. Ghosh assured that the party will take all necessary steps under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee.

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her outrage over the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Election Commission of India after a second man took his own life, allegedly due to anxiety over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

In a post on X, CM Mamata Banerjee said that the tragic consequences of the BJP's politics of fear, division and hate are being witnessed.

Mamata Banerjee shared, "We are witnessing the tragic consequences of the BJP's politics of fear, division and hate, within 72 hours of the Election Commission's announcement of the SIR exercise in Bengal. An exercise bulldozed through at the BJP's behest. One avoidable tragedy after another has occurred."

"On October 27, 57-year-old Pradeep Kar of Panihati, Khardaha died by suicide, leaving a note that read, "NRC is responsible for my death." On October 28, a 63-year-old man from Dinhata, Cooch Behar, attempted to take his life, terrified of harassment under the SIR process. And today, 95-year-old Khitish Majumder from Kotwali, Paschim Medinipur, living with his daughter in Ilambazar, Birbhum, ended his life, gripped by the fear that he and his family might be dispossessed of their land," she further shared.

She further asked who would be held accountable for these avoidable, politically inflicted tragedies.

"Who will answer for these avoidable, politically inflicted tragedies? Will the Home Minister accept responsibility? Will the BJP and its allies, under whose watch this fear psychosis has spread, find the courage to speak out? A 95-year-old man, who has given his life to this soil, is forced to die to prove he belongs to it. What could be a deeper wound on the nation's conscience? This is not just a tragedy- It is a betrayal of humanity itself," she said.

She further said that for generations, the people of Bengal have lived with dignity, but today they are being forced to ask whether they still belong to the land of their birth.

"Today, they are being forced to ask whether they still belong to the land of their birth. This cruelty is unconscionable and must not be allowed to stand. I appeal to every citizen: Do not be provoked, do not lose faith, and do not take any extreme step. Our Maa-Mati-Manush Sarkar stands with you. We will not allow the NRC to be implemented in Bengal - neither through the front door, nor through the back door. We will not permit a single legitimate citizen to be branded an 'outsider,'" she further said.

She further shared, "Until the last drop of our blood, we will fight to protect the rights of the people and to defeat the BJP and their allies' nefarious agenda to tear apart the social fabric of our nation." (ANI)

