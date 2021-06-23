Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 24 (ANI): West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday said Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan has "shamed Indian culture" by applying sindoor, addressing a man as her husband and now stating that she is not married.

Taking to mediapersons, Ghosh said: "Nusrat Jahan is a woman MP. She has shamed the Indian culture by applying sindoor, addressing a man as her husband and inviting the CM to her 'boubhat' (reception) and now she says she is not married."

"This can be Saugata babu's (TMC MP) ideology and not the ideology of India or Bengal. The party should suspend her or she must resign from the post," Ghosh added.

The TMC MP had on June 9 claimed in a statement that her marriage with Nikhil Jain was not valid as their wedding was held in a foreign land in Turkey, as per Turkish Marriage Regulation and it did not have recognition in Indian law.

"Being in a foreign land, as per Turkish Marriage Regulation, the ceremony is invalid. Moreover, since it was an inter-faith marriage, it requires validation under the Special Marriage Act in India, which did not happen. As per the court of law, it is not a marriage, but a relationship or a live-in relationship. Thus, the question of divorce does not arise," Nusrat Jahan said.

Earlier, BJP MP Sanghmitra Maurya had written to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in this regard and demanded that the matter be referred to the Ethics Committee for a detailed "investigation for her illegal and ethical conduct" and appropriate action taken against the Trinamool Congress MP.

Nusrat Jahan, after securing Lok Sabha seat from West Bengal's Basirhat, had taken oath in Parliament calling herself as "Nusrat Jahan Ruhi Jain". (ANI)

