Tirunelveli [Tamil Nadu], July 30 (ANI): The 23-year-old accused S Surjith, arrested in connection with the death of IT employee Kavin Selvaganesh (27) was on Wednesday remanded to judicial custody for 14 days

Surjith was detained under the Goondas Act after his arrest in connection with the murder of the Scheduled Caste youth Selvaganesh on July 27 this year.

The accused was produced in the Second Additional Sessions Court in Tirunelveli.

Meanwhile, the Palayamkottai police are searching for Surjith's absconding parents, a sub-inspector couple.

"A case was registered against Surjith at the Palayankottai police station under various sections, including murder and the Prevention of Caste Atrocities Act and he has been remanded in judicial custody," Tirunelveli City Police Commissioner Santosh Adhimani.

Surjith, was arrested for the murder of Selvaganesh, an IT employee from Arumugamangalam near Eral in Thoothukudi district.

Surjith's parents, Saravanan and Krishnaveni, both Sub-Inspectors attached to the Armed Police, have been placed under suspension after their names figured in the murder.

According to police sources, victim Selvaganesh had reportedly expressed romantic interest in the sister of the accused, Surjith.

Selvatanesh, worked for a Chennai-based IT company, while the woman, a Siddha practitioner employed at a private clinic in Palayamkottai, belongs to a Most Backward Class (MBC) community.

Selvaganesh had visited Arumugamangalam to take his grandfather to the clinic where the woman worked.

Police said that upon learning that Selvaganesh was at the clinic, Surjith arrived and asked him to accompany him for conciliation talks.Shortly afterwards, the assailant brutally hacked Selvaganesh to death with a concealed machete before fleeing the scene.

Upon receiving the information, Palayamkottai police rushed to the spot, recovered Selvaganesh's body, and sent it to Palayamkottai Government Hospital for postmortem. Inspector Kasi Pandian and his team secured CCTV footage from the area and launched an investigation. (ANI)

