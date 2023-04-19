Chennai, April 19: Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday passed a resolution in the state Legislative Assembly urging the Union government to bring amendments in the laws to give reservation to the Adi Dravidians who have converted to Christianity.

The resolution which was tabled by Chief Minister MK Stalin was welcomed by the AIADMK and other parties. However, the BJP staged a walkout of the House accusing the ruling government of passing resolution for "political reasons". Tamil Nadu CM Announces Compensation for Kin of 2 Minors Who Drowned in Kanchipuram.

DMK allies which welcomed and supported the Special resolutions include the Congress party, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (M), Tamilaga Val Urimai party, Kongunadu Makkal Desia Party, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi party and Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) party.

Former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and ousted leader O Panneerselvam welcomed the resolution while AIADMK legislative member S Ravi welcomed the resolution on behalf of the party. Vanathi Sreenivasan, BJP MLA, told ANI that they staged a walkout from the assembly against the resolution moved by CM Stalin. Tamil Nadu CM Thanks Centre for Holding SSC MTS, CHSLE Exams in 13 Regional Languages.

"We have raised questions about why this resolution was brought to the assembly at this time," Sreenivsan said. Tamil Nadu speaker M Appavu passed the special resolution after it was approved by the majority of the members of the legislative assembly.

