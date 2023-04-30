Chennai, Apr 30 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and leaders of various political parties in the state, including the AIADMK, on Saturday extended their greetings to workers on the eve of May Day.

Extending his greetings to the labourer community, Stalin said his party had always stood with the work force. "We have been implementing welfare schemes for the labour community whenever we were in the government or have been raising issues to safeguard the rights of the labour force whenever we were in opposition in the assembly," he said.

Stalin listed out some of the schemes implemented by the DMK government for the workers' welfare, including paid holiday on May Day and 20 per cent bonus given to labourers, among others.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami in his May Day greetings said party founder late M G Ramachandran and the late chief minister J Jayalalithaa had taken various measures for the welfare of the labour fraternity.

In a party statement, he recalled the labour welfare schemes that were implemented during the AIADMK rule.

Deposed AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam, Makkal Needhi Maiam leader and actor Kamal Hassan, Left parties CPI and CPI(M) and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) party leader TTV Dhinakaran also extended their greetings on the occasion.

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy also greeted the working classes on the eve of International Workers' Day, saying, "Welfare of workers is a priority for the territorial government" and that no stone was left unturned to ensure the prosperity and wellbeing of the working class.

Puducherry Home and Industries Minister A Namassivayam and Labour Minister S Chandira Priyanga, leaders of different political parties and functionaries of trade unions were also among those who extended their greetings to the workers on the eve May Day.

