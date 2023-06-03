Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 3 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday announced an assistance amount of Rs 5 lakh for the family of deceased and Rs 1 lakh for injured in Balasore train acciden.

Stalin today reached the State Emergency Operation Centre in Chennai to take stock of the situation.

Stalin informed that he had spoken to Odisha's CM Naveen Patnaik and assured him of all possible assistance from Tamil Nadu Government.

While talking to the mediapersons, Stalin said,"After hearing about this accident I spoke to Naveen Patnaik and assured him of all the possible assistance on behalf of the Tamil Nadu Government. However, as of now they don't need it and managing the situation on their own."

He added, "Our ministers Udayanidhi Stalin, Siva Shankar and IAS officers are going there. From Yesterday this state emergency operation centre has been functional following the rail accident and providing necessary assistance to the needy ones."

"For now, there is no specific detail regarding the number of Tamils dead or injured in the accident. While our officials are continuously coordinating with Odisha government officials," he added.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Ministers C, Siva Shankar, and Anbil Mahesh have left for Odisha's Balasore to enquire about details of the Odisha train accident.

Earlier today, the Ministers were spotted at the Chennai Airport.

While interacting with media at Chennai Airport on Saturday morning, Udhayanidhi Stalin said "We are going there to enquire for details. Tamil Nadu CM has spoken to Odisha CM. I will update you after reaching the spot. Hospital facilities are also ready for Tamilians in Tamil Nadu who got affected by Train accident"

On the other hand, efforts are underway to cut the only bogie left which was severely damaged after the horrific train accident in Odisha's Balasore, state Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena said on Saturday. The Chief Secretary informed that the death toll is currently at 233 while at least 900 people were injured and undergoing treatment. (ANI)

