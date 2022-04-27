Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 27 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced a compensation of Rs five lakh to the families of victims who died due to electrocution during the chariot procession of Appar Swami Temple in Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

"Rs 5 lakh of compensation will be immediately provided to the to the families of victims (in electrocution incident) from Chief Minister's Relief Fund," said the Chief Minister's office.

The Chief Minister also expressed grief over the death of 11 people in the incident.

"This morning in Kalimedu village of Thanjavur district, unexpectedly at the chariot festival eleven people died in the electrocution incident. I was deeply saddened to hear the tragic news. My deepest condolences to the families of the victim," said CM Stalin.

The Chief Minister also said that he has ordered the district administration and police to expedite the rescue operation.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered and an investigation has started into the incident.

"A total of 11 people have died. Three people died on the spot and seven died in the hospital. 15 people are injured and have been taken to Thanjavur Medical College for treatment. FIR has been filed and an investigation into the matter has started," said V. Balakrishnan Inspector General of Police, Tiruchi Range.

The incident took place in Kalimedu village after a temple car, part of an annual chariot procession of Appar Swami Temple in Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu, came in contact with a high voltage overhead line. (ANI)

