Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 1 (ANI): With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting a cyclonic storm in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday instructed all concerned officials to take precautionary measures including evacuating people from the places likely to be hit by the cyclone.

"A low pressure is lying in the Bay of Bengal and it's forecasted that there will be heavy rain in Tamil Nadu by the 3rd and 4th of December. I ask all concerned departments to take precautionary measures ahead of the cyclone. Those people who would be affected by the storm must be identified and they must be lodged in the relief camps," CM Stalin said here.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert and said that residents of North Coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are likely to experience extremely heavy rainfall (above 204.4 mm) on December 3 and heavy to very heavy rainfall on December 4.

It said that the depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a deep depression by December 2 and further into a cyclonic storm over the Southwest Bay of Bengal around December 3. It would reach south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts by December 4 forenoon.

The Chief Minister instructed that the district collectors must ensure that there should be a continuous supply of food, electricity, and other essential things in the relief camps.

The concerned officials should make sure that fallen trees should be removed as soon as possible and should ensure emergency rooms in Government hospitals. Food centers must be made ready ahead of the cyclone to give food to the needy and affected, the Chief Minister instructed during a review meeting attended by higher officials of the state.

CM Stalin instructed the officials to focus more on the places where water logging happens usually and use motor pumps to flush out the water. He also told them to ensure proper coordination between various departments.

IMD said on Friday that depression over the Bay of Bengal lay centered at 1130 hrs of December 1 over the Southeast and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal region about 730 km east-southeast of Puducherry, 740 km east-southeast of Chennai, 860 km southeast of Nellore.

"It is likely to intensify into a Deep Depression by the 2nd and further into a Cyclonic Storm over the Southwest Bay of Bengal around 3rd of December. It would reach south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts by 4th December forenoon," IMD said in a post on X."Thereafter, it would move nearly northwards almost parallel to south Andhra Pradesh coast and cross South Andhra Pradesh during the forenoon of 5th December between Nellore and Machilipatnam as a Cyclonic Storm with a wind speed of 80-90 Kmph gusting to 100 kmph," IMD added. (ANI)

