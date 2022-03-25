Chennai, Mar 25 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday greeted his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath, who assumed office as CM for a successive term.

Stalin also greeted SP leader Akhilesh Yadav.

"Hearty congratulations to Thiru (Mr) Yogi adityanath on assuming the position of the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. My best wishes to Thiru. Akhilesh Yadav on rebuilding the party and assuming the role of vibrant opposition to protect the democratic rights of the people," Stalin said in a tweet.

After leading the BJP to a successive term in the just concluded assembly polls, Adityanath was sworn in as CM for a second time on Friday.

