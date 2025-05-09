Chennai, May 9 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin will lead a rally in the city on Saturday in support of the armed forces, which are bravely defending the country in the wake of terror attacks and transgressions by Pakistan.

The rally would be taken from the DGP office to the War Memorial near the Island Grounds at 5 pm, the CM said on Friday.

Also Read | Fact Check: Did India’s INS Vikrant Attack Karachi Port? Old Image From Gaza Being Circulated With Fake Claim Amid India-Pakistan Tension, Know the Truth Here.

"Pakistan, which fosters terrorism, not only evoked bad things upon itself but also is indulging in violations against India. It is time to express our support for the Indian Army, which is fighting bravely to protect us," Stalin said in a post on the social media platform 'X'.

"A rally will be held from the DGP office to the War Memorial near the Island Grounds, under my leadership with the participation of ex-servicemen, ministers, public and students, tomorrow at 5 pm. Let all the people participate and show our unity and determination! @adgpi @HQ_IDS_India @DefebceMinIndia," the CM said.

Also Read | Punjab Shuts All Educational Institutes, Cancels Exams Amid Heightened Tension Between India and Pakistan.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)