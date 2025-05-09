Punjab Shuts All Educational Institutes, Cancels Exams Amid Heightened Tension Between India and Pakistan

Amid heightened tension, Punjab, which shares a 532-km border with Pakistan, has ordered closure of all educational institutes and cancelled exams. I.K. Gujral Punjab Technical University in Jalandhar on Friday said that with the approval of the competent authority, it added that the end semester examinations being held has been postponed.

News IANS| May 09, 2025 10:15 AM IST
Punjab Shuts All Educational Institutes, Cancels Exams Amid Heightened Tension Between India and Pakistan
Representational Image (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Chandigarh, May 9: Amid heightened tension, Punjab, which shares a 532-km border with Pakistan, has ordered closure of all educational institutes and cancelled exams. I.K. Gujral Punjab Technical University in Jalandhar on Friday said that with the approval of the competent authority, it added that the end semester examinations being held has been postponed until notice due to unforeseen circumstances.

The revised schedule for the examinations will be announced at least five days prior to the new date of commencement, it said. The state government has set up a control room for the convenience of people. It can be reached out at landline phone numbers 0172-2741803 and 0172-2749901. India Foils Drone Attack by Pakistan: Watch How Indian Air Defence S-400 Sudarshan Chakra Destroyed Over 50 Pakistani Drones (Video).

State Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said that in view of the evolving situation, "it is hereby ordered that all schools, colleges, and universities -- government, private, and aided -- across entire Punjab would remain completely closed for the next three days. On Thursday night, blackouts were reported in six border districts of Punjab -- Ferozpur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Tarn Taran, where Pakistani drones attempted to infiltrate."

In Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, authorities declared closure of all schools till Saturday. The Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday neutralised a Pakistani intruder in the Ferozepur sector. The intruder, yet to be identified, was gunned down in the early morning hours of Friday while crossing the International Border between India and Pakistan. The intruder was spotted trying to infiltrate near a gate adjacent to Lakha Singh Wala BSF post. Amid soaring tensions between India and Pakistan, people in some border villages of Punjab have started moving to safer places. CA Exam 2025 Postponed: Amid India-Pakistan Tension, ICAI Postpones Remaining CA Exams, Says 'Revised Dates Will Be Announced in Due Course'.

Villagers settled in Amritsar, Ferozepur, Gurdaspur and Tarn Taran districts close to the International Border began shifting their belongings to safer places despite the BSF, the Indian Army and even the local civil authorities not having issued any official evacuation orders. The leave of all Punjab Police personnel was also cancelled.

Punjab Aam Aadmi Party Chief Aman Arora said the state government and all three crore Punjabis stand firmly with the Indian Army. Arora added that the Punjab Police, as the "second line of defence," is also fully prepared. "The state's police force will join the Indian Army in every battle to deliver a crushing response to any Pakistani attack." Punjab shares a 532-km-long border with Pakistan. Therefore, during any military tension, the role of the Punjab government and its security and law enforcement agencies becomes extremely crucial. The state government also appealed to the people of Punjab to strictly adhere to all government orders and guidelines to ensure there is no risk to public safety.

Currency Price Change

