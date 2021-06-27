Chennai, June 27 (PTI) Tamil Nadu continued to register a steady decline in daily cases as only 5,127 were added afresh on Sunday, pushing the aggregate to 24.65 lakh.

On May 30, the state saw fresh cases dropping below 30,000 mark while on June 7 the numbers were under 20,000 and on June 17 they were less than 10,000.

The toll mounted to 32,290 with 91 additional deaths in the last 24 hours. As many as 7,159 people got discharged today, aggregating to 23,90,783 leaving 42,801 active infections, a medical bulletin said. Coimbatore and Erode reported an excess of 500 cases each while 21 districts logged new infections in double digits.

Chennai posted 308 cases aggregating to 5,31,732 till date.

The number of COVID-19 related fatalities in the State capital also reached 8,161. The testing of RT-PCR samples stood at 1,66,203 in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 3.23 crore.

Among the 91 deaths, 19 had no co-morbidity or pre- existing illness.

