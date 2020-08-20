Chennai, Aug 20 (PTI) COVID-19 recoveries crossed the three lakh mark in Tamil Nadu on Thursday with 5,742 people getting discharged from various hospitals in the state, the health department said.

With 5,986 more testing positive for the virus, the aggregate rose to 3.61 lakh so far while 116 more deaths pushed the toll to 6,239. Tamil Nadu has been consistently recording a robust recovery rate and with today's discharges of 5,742 the cumulative number of those cured rose to 3,01,913.

Also Read | Pakistan Threatens India With Nuclear War, Minister Sheikh Rasheed Says ‘We Can Drop Atom Bombs Up To Assam Without Harming Muslims’.

The active cases, including those in isolation, stood at 53,283, the department said in a bulletin. Among the deceased, 108 people had comorbiditieswhile eight had no chronic diseases. Thirteen of those who died were below the age of 50 years.

Of the total 6,239 deaths till date, Chennai accounted for 2,537.

Also Read | Mumbai: Drug Case Accused Commits Suicide, Hangs Self in Taloja Jail's Quarantine Centre.

The state has been reporting 100 plus deaths everyday since August 3. Chennai posted 1,175 new cases while the rest were scattered across the state. Among the districts, Chengalpet, Coimbatore and Thiruvallur recorded more than 300 new infections while Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Salem, and Theni saw their numbers going up by more than 200 cases. Of the fresh cases, 19 were domestic and one overseas returnee from Saudi Arabia.

As many as 75,076 samples were tested and cumulatively 39.88 lakh specimens have been examined in the state so far, the bulletin added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)