Chennai, Sep 13 (PTI) The coronavirus tally in Tamil Nadu surged past the five lakh mark on Sunday with 5,693 fresh cases being added, the Health department said.

The state's COVID-19 aggregate stood at 5.02 lakh as 74 related deaths were reported today, taking the toll to 8,381, the department said in a bulletin.

Recoveries continued to outnumber fresh infections as 5,717 people walked out from various healthcare facilities, taking the total of those cured to 4.47 lakh so far. Active cases including those in isolation stood at 47,012 in the state. As many as 84,308 specimens were tested on Sunday, pushing the total number of samples tested so far to 58.88 lakh.

Meanwhile, the state capital clocked 994 new cases, taking its infection count closer to 1.50 lakh mark. Besides, Coimbatore recorded 490 new cases, followed by Salem 309, Thiruvallur 300, Chengalpet 299, Tirupur 291 and Cuddalore 251, the bulletin said.

Erode, Kancheepuram, Kanyakumari, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Tirunelveli, Vellore and Villupuram logged more than 100 cases.

Among the 74 who died of the virus today, 66 had comorbidities.

As many as 43 deceased were between the age of 60 and 79, the bulletin said.

Seven of the new infections who tested COVID-19 positive were returnees from various States, it said.

Of the 8,381 deaths reported till date, 2,976 people were from Chennai.

