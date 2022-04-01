Coimbatore (TN), Apr 1 (PTI) The decomposed carcass of a female elephant has been found in the forest area coming under Sirumugai Range here, sources said on Friday.

It is the second incident in the last four days and seventh this year coming under the Coimbatore Forest division.

Forest department officials along with anti-poaching squad members, who were on night patrol, rushed to Mulayoor village on Thursday based on the information about foul smell emanating from there. They found the carcass of the elephant at the spot in the village, department sources said on Friday.

Senior forest officials and veterinarians reached the spot and carried out an autopsy and sent the viscera for examination to ascertain the cause of the death, the forest officials said.

It may be noted that a female elephant was found floating dead in the catchment area of Bhavani Sagar dam on March 29.

According to sources, seven elephants, including the two in Sirumugai range, were killed due to various reasons like electrocution, biting country-made bombs, and fighting with other elephants, since January.

Meanwhile, a committee formed to find out the cause of death of several elephants in Tamil Nadu in the last one year, is likely to visit Coimbatore on April 4.

