Chennai, Jul 25 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday said his party MPs will make their voice on the rights of the state heard in the Parliament.

Recalling the crucial role of the party's MPs since the times of former Chief Minister C N Annadurai, who had proclaimed "I belong to the Dravidian stock" in the Rajya Sabha, Stalin, who is the president of the DMK, said, "Our MPs have been resonating the voice of Tamil Nadu's rights."

"My heart melted and was moved by the speech of my brother Vaiko (MDMK chief)," he said in a post on the social media platform ‘X'.

"I appreciate the work of Shanmugam, M M Abdulla and congratulate senior lawyer P Wilson, who will continue as an MP, and our dear friend Kamal Haasan, Salem S R Sivalingam, and poet Salma who will be our new voice,” he further said.

The DMK had nominated Makkal Needhi Maiam founder-president Kamal Haasan, the sitting MP and senior advocate P Wilson, Salem East district secretary and former legislator S R Sivalingam, and the party's spokesperson and poet Rokkiah Malik, popularly known as poet Salma, to the Rajya Sabha.

