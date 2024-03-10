Chennai, Mar 10 (PTI) Farmers on Sunday staged agitations by blocking trains in railway stations across Tamil Nadu as a mark of solidarity with ryots of northern regions and demanding that the Centre fulfill assurances made on issues including Minimum Support Price.

Legally guaranteed Minimum Support Price (MSP), waiver of loans were among the demands and farmers leaders said here that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has to fulfill his government's commitments made to them.

Farmers staged protest across Tamil Nadu and it includes Chennai, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur and Kovilpatti.

"Enact a law to assure MSP, Modi regime bring law for MSP, implement MS Swaminathan panel's recommendations; waive loans taken by farmers; do not shoot and kill justice who seek farmers," were among the slogans raised by farmers here who waved green flags (a symbol of farmers) seeking to draw the Centre's attention.

Speaking to reporters, farmers' leader PR Pandian accused the DMK regime and Chief Minister M K Stalin of 'scuttling' putting up 'wall posters' by 'using police.' Such wall posters were against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP-led Centre in connection with demands of farmers and on their rail roko in Chennai, he said.

"The rail roko has been held across Tamil Nadu; is it fair to try to prevent it in Chennai by using police," Pandian asked. "We are not enemies of Modi, we are not talking politics here; we are only saying that we will not allow killing of farmers and that we will not allow non-fulfillment of assurances."

The rail roko agitation in Chennai, led by Pandian was held at Egmore Railway station amid heavy police security. After farmers raised slogans, who squatted on railway tracks, they were taken away from the railway terminal by police personnel.

The farmer leaders belonging to northern regions have rejected the Centre's proposal for procurement of pulses, maize and cotton at the MSP by government agencies for five years, saying it was not in farmers' favour.

Pension for farmers and farm labourers, withdrawal of police cases were among other demands that form part of the charter of demands of farmers.

