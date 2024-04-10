Madurai, April 10: Five people, including four of a family, were killed after a speeding SUV hit a moped and flipped over on the Virudhunagar-Madurai highway early on Wednesday, police said. According to Madurai district Superintendent of Police, Aravind, "The incident took place when a speeding SUV collided with a moped at Sivarakottai near Tirumangalam on the Virudhunagar-Madurai highway." Tamil Nadu Road Accident: Car Falls Into Roadside Ditch on Trichy-Chennai National Highway in Cuddalore; Four Killed.

Tamil Nadu Road Accident Video

VIDEO | Five people were reportedly killed when a car collided with a two-wheeler on the Virudhunagar-#Madurai highway in Sivarakottai near Tirumangalam earlier today. The accident was caught on CCTV. (Disturbing visuals. Viewers discretion is advised.) pic.twitter.com/Vl4rfsPMbc — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 10, 2024

The official further informed that four of the five deceased belonged to the same family and hailed from the Villapuram neighbourhood in Madurai. Further details on the matter are awaited.

