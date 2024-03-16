Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 16 (ANI): Ravichandran, a former convict in the assassination case of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, has embarked on a new chapter in his life after spending 32 years in prison and being released prematurely.

He has opened a publication and bookshop in Rajakambeeram, near Madurai in Tamil Nadu.

Talking to ANI, he said that the support of the people pushed him to recover and start working for society.

"I was in jail for 32 years, thinking about how to recover. But the way people welcomed me after my release gave me encouragement and hope. Before the release, Tamil Nadu political leaders and people supported us and I thought that I should do something for society. So I started a publishing called "Kara," which I hope will help me and the Tamil community. I have written three books while in prison. I am going to write about prison life and cases and some unrecorded data from this case," he said.

Ravichandran pointed out that there is some information that is yet to be released in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, which will be mentioned in his upcoming books.

"I have written the book 'Rajiv Gandhi Assassination's Top Secret' to enlighten people about the cases. There is some information that is yet to be revealed. This information is in the Supreme Court order copy. So I am going to write all this in the coming book to inform people," he added.

Last year, Ravichandran was among the seven convicts who were granted early release by the Supreme Court.

During his time in prison, he authored three Tamil books titled "Rajiv Kolai (assassination) Top Secret", "Oru Kannamoochi Aatam! Eluvar Viduthalaiyum Indiaya Arasamaippum!," and "Eluvar Viduthalaiya? Oruvar Vidhuthalaiya? Unmaiyum, Urutalum."

He has now published his fourth book, a collection of poetry titled "Siraimozhi."

Ravichandran's determination to start afresh and pursue his passion for writing is truly inspiring. His journey from incarceration to entrepreneurship is a testament to the power of resilience and creativity. (ANI)

