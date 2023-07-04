Chennai, Jul 4 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Tuesday urged the state government to notify a search committee to recommend a panel of names for the appointment of Vice Chancellors of universities and said their selection should be in consonance with the UGC norms and regulations.

Amidst concerns that the proper functioning of some universities are affected as the posts of vice chancellors remained vacant, Ravi who is the Chancellor of universities told members of Syndicates, Senates, and Governing Bodies of state universities, especially the Chancellor's nominees to these bodies, that the selection process of vice chancellors should be in consonance with the UGC norms and regulations.

The search committee submits a panel of three names to the Chancellor to appoint the vice chancellors.

The members shared their concerns and ideas on how to improve the academic standards and administration of the universities at the meeting chaired by Ravi at the Raj Bhavan here.

Suggestions were made for effective university-industry linkages to ensure better employability opportunities for the students and to engage on a short-term basis experienced professors from industries as "Professor of Practice" with the university to motivate students with practical insights into entrepreneurship, an official release here said.

The members expressed their concern over the steady erosion of the autonomy of the universities. Syndicates, Senates, and Governing Bodies meetings should be held periodically within the university premises for free exchange of views and experiences, they said. However, such bodies are unable to meet often due to the unavailability of the secretary concerned and on several occasions, such meetings were held at the Secretariat instead of university premises.

During the interaction, the Governor was told that some state universities are functioning without regular Registrars and Controllers of Examinations and that these posts were being manned for some years on adhoc basis. Recently, Ravi had said these posts should be filled up without delay with regular appointments as per University Acts and Statutes.

It was suggested that the syllabus and methodology for teaching and learning should be in sync with the needs and demands of the time.

There's an urgent need to fill up the vacancies of teaching and non-teaching staff in several universities, they said.

