Chennai, Jan 14 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin and leaders of political parties on Sunday extended their harvest festival 'Pongal' wishes to the people.

Ravi said the harvest festival celebrated in unison all over the country is a living testimony and proud heritage "of our rich spiritual and cultural oneness and defines Bharat as a rashtra."

"May the festivals bestow upon us prosperity, good health & happiness and foster peace, harmony and universal brotherhood."

In his greetings, Stalin said the people are joyful as achievements mark the Dravidian model government. Despite financial constraints, the government has provided people with the Pongal hamper.

It comprises Rs 1,000 cash, a kilo each of rice, sugar and a full piece of sugarcane for people, besides the cyclone relief of Rs 6,000 for affected families.

Most poll promises were fulfilled and several new schemes were also launched, he said, and listed welfare initiatives including fare-free travel for women in state-run buses.

Alluding to the success of the opposition INDIA bloc in the April-May Lok Sabha polls, he said the year 2024 would turn into a 'Pongal festival' for the entire nation.

Leader of the opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami wished the people good health, wealth and joy and recalled the Tamil saying of fresh opportunities with the birth of the Tamil month 'Thai' (on Pongal day).

