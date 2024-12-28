Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 28 (ANI): Following the alleged sexual assault of a student at Anna University, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi visited the campus on Saturday to assess security measures and ensure immediate action to improve safety protocols.

Governor Ravi interacted with university officials and students to gather feedback on strengthening campus security. Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has formed a fact-finding committee to thoroughly investigate the case and recommend necessary steps for justice.

Also Read | Kalyan Girl Rape-Murder Case: Senior Advocate Ujjwal Nikam To Represent Case in Court, Announces Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.

The Governor's visit, which occurred at 12:30 PM, focused on reviewing current security measures, addressing student concerns, and ensuring swift and decisive actions to safeguard the university community.

An official release from Raj Bhavan stated, "Following the deeply distressing incident of sexual assault reported within the campus of Anna University, Chennai, the Governor-Chancellor visited the university today at 12:30 PM to review security measures, interact with the students, and ensure immediate and decisive action to safeguard our students."

Also Read | Raigad: Pune School Principal Dharmendra Deshmukh Drowns off Kashid Beach During Picnic Trip in Maharashtra's Murud.

The release further added, ""During the visit, the Governor-Chancellor met the Registrar and other senior faculty members, interacted with them and reviewed the security measures within the University campus."

"He interacted with the students (girls and boys separately) and patiently listened to their perspectives, recommendations and suggestions in order to make the campus a more safe and secure place," it added.

"Governor has stated that the safety and well-being of our students are non-negotiable and has instructed the University administration to take immediate action on the safety and security issues raised by the students," said the release.

Meanwhile, the Madras High Court on Saturday constituted an all-women IPS officers' Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate both the sexual assault case and the FIR leak case.

Justices SM Subramaniam and V Lakshminarayanan formed the SIT, comprising IPS officers Sneha Priya, Ayman Jamal, and Brinda, to probe the incidents. The court directed the Tamil Nadu government to compensate the victim with Rs 25 lakh for the trauma caused by the FIR leak. Additionally, the court ordered Anna University to provide the victim with free education, along with boarding, lodging, and counseling support, to enable her to continue her studies.

The NCW also constituted a two-member fact-finding committee to investigate the alleged sexual assault of a 19-year-old student at Anna University. The Commission took suo motu cognizance of the case and has already issued a notice to the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP). The committee is expected to visit Chennai on Monday, December 30.

The committee members include Mamta Kumari, a member of the NCW, and Praveen Dixit, IPS (Retd.), former DGP of Maharashtra and Special Rapporteur for the Maharashtra and Goa zone, NHRC.

In protest against the incident, Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai whipped himself in front of his residence on Friday, condemning the DMK government over the alleged sexual assault.

According to the Chennai Police, the second-year student was allegedly sexually assaulted on the Anna University campus on Monday night. The student's complaint stated that an unidentified man threatened and assaulted her while she was talking to her friend around 8 PM.

A case has been registered at the Kotturpuram AWPS, and an investigation is underway. One person has been arrested in connection with the case. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)