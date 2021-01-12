Chennai, Jan 12 (PTI) As part of checking the spread of COVID-19, public entry is barred to beaches, the tourist hub of Mamallapuram and the zoologcial parks here during Pongal festival holidays from January 15 to 17, the government said on Tuesday.

Beaches including the Marina here, noted tourist spots like the monument sites in the coastal town of Mamallapuram near here, the Arignar Anna Zoological Park at Vandalur and Guindy Children's Park Zoo shall be out of bounds for the people, an official release here said.

The move is aimed at avoiding the spread of coronavirus by preventing gathering of people in large numbers in such locations during the holidays, it said.

While the government had already declared that visit to beaches is not allowed on the day of 'Kaanum' Pongal on January 16, authorities have now extended the curb for January 15 and 17 as well.

All such places usually see a huge turnout of people during the annual Pongal holidays.

Pongal is celebrated on January 14 and the subsequent two days are 'Maattu' Pongal, a day dedicated for thanksgiving to cattle and 'Kaanum' Pongal earmarked for sightseeing and revelry. All the three days are public holidays and January 17 falls on Sunday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)