Chennai, Nov 11 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government has accorded sanction to prosecute a suspended IPS official, Balveer Singh, facing charges of pulling out the teeth of crime suspects and detainees with pliers, an official said.

Singh, a 2020-batch IPS officer, had served as Assistant Superintendent of Police (ACP) at Ambasamudram in the southern district of Tirunelveli.

Allegations of torture of crime suspects emerged in March this year and following that, Chief Minister M K Stalin ordered his suspension, and a high-level inquiry was initiated against the officer.

A senior government official said the sanction was accorded on November 10.

The Crime Branch CID police completed the investigation in four cases against Balveer Singh. The government allowed the CB-CID to file a chargesheet against Singh.

