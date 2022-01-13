Chennai, Jan 13 (PTI): Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin and leaders of various political parties on Thursday extended their greetings on the eve of Pongal--the harvest festival.

"On the joyous occasion of Pongal and Makar Sankranthi, I extend my best wishes and warmest greetings to our brothers and sisters of Tamil Nadu. The Pongal festival is the celebration of harvest and thanksgiving to the Sun God for providing us life, energy and vitality", Ravi said in a Raj Bhavan message.

"This festival is celebrated, on this day, in all parts of the country from Kanniyakumari to Kashmir and Kutch to Kamrup with regional variations though all rooted in the shared cultural spirituality of Bharat -- reflecting the inherent one-ness underlying the rich diversity of our people", he said.

"May this festival fill everyone's lives with abundant prosperity in health, wealth and happiness", he said. In the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, the governor said, "I urge our brothers and sisters of Tamil Nadu to observe the Covid protocol and stay safe while celebrating this beautiful Pongal", he said.

Chief Minister M K Stalin in his greetings said he would be celebrating Pongal as an elected representative of the people.

"After assuming office, I have been dedicating every second for your (people's) welfare and have earned the praises from people for making many achievements within eight months of time", he said in an official release.

Referring to the pandemic, the chief minister appealed to people to celebrate the festival in their respective homes and not congregate in large numbers in public spaces.

PMK Leader Anbumani Ramadoss, Makkal Needhi Maiam president and veteran actor Kamal Hassan also extended their greetings.

