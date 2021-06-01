Chennai, Jun 1 (PTI) Tamil Nadu on Tuesday reported 26,513 fresh coronavirus cases and 490 related fatalities pushing the toll to 24,722.

Coimbatore logged 3,332 new cases while the state capital added 2,467 infections, a Health department bulletin said.

With the 26,513 fresh cases, the overall caseload in the state went up to 21,23,029 and the number of active cases, including those in isolation, as of Tuesday stood at 2,96,131.

The number of active cases as of Monday was 3,01,781.

As many as 31,673 patients were discharged after treatment on Tuesday, pushing the total recoveries to 18,02,176, according to the bulletin.

Apart from 2,467 new cases, Chennai accounted for 4,234 recoveries and 58 fatalities.

The metro'soverall COVID-19 tally stands at 5,06,937 with active cases / those under treatment at 32,069.

The cumulative number of recoveries in the city stood at 4,67,723 while the death toll is 7,145 as of Tuesday.

Coimbatore district has 40,570 active cases/ those under treatment and reported 32 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

Among the other districts, Erode added 1,653 cases, followed by Tirupur (1,338), Salem (1,140) and Chengalpet (1,106).

Meanwhile, the state health department received 4,75,570 doses of COVID vaccines including 4,20,570 doses of Covishield and 75,000 doses of Covaxin.

These, the state minister for medical and family welfare M Subramanian said would help Tamil Nadu health department to continue the vaccination drive for three or four days for those aged above 45 years.

"So far Tamil Nadu has received 1.1 crore doses of the COVID vaccine (from the centre) and we have administered the shots to about 90.50 lakh beneficiaries. The present stock of 6.5 lakh vaccine doses would last for three or four days and thereafter we would gradually receive 42 lakh doses as assured by the union government," the minister said.

He was speaking to reporters after inaugurating a special out-patient department for early detection of black fungus at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital here on Tuesday.

The minister, who earlier in the day expressed inability to continue the inoculation due to low vaccine stock and had said that the vaccination would be suspended temporarily, stated that Coimbatore, Erode and Tirupur districts that reported huge volume of cases will be prioritised for vaccine distribution.

He said 518 people were infected with Mucormycosis in Tamil Nadu and 17 deaths were reported so far.

Director of Public Health (DPH) and Preventive Medicine Dr T Selvavinayagam instructed all medical practitioners and hospitals to follow up on all those discharged after treatment for coronavirus and check for Mucormycosis.

"Early diagnosis and intervention probably will have better prognosis...intimate the local authority about this notified disease," he said in a communication to the Director of medical education, director of medical and rural health services and president of Indian Medical Association (IMA).

In another communication, the DPH asked the authorities to restrain hospitals from taking RT-PCR tests to decide on discharge of those who recover from COVID-19.

Hospitals should strictly comply with the government's comprehensive guidelines for management of the COVID-infected which had clearly stated that there is no need for testing prior to discharge.PTI JSP SS

