Chennai, May 1 (PTI) Tamil Nadu on Sunday added 47 fresh COVID-19 cases, including six returnees from New Delhi and the US to the aggregate, which touched 34,53,979.

Chennai accounted for the majority of new cases with 25. Chengalpet recorded four, Coimbatore, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Tiruchirappalli, Vellore logged two cases each and Kanyakumari, Ranipet, Salem, clocked one each.

The toll in the state remained 38,025 as no fatality was recorded in the last 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 34,15,440 with 46 more people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, leaving 514 active infections, the medical bulletin said.

The state capital leads among districts with 345 active infections and overall 7,51,755 coronavirus cases.

A total of 18,460 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6.61 crore, the bulletin said.

