Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 16 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru on Wednesday flagged off buses from the new bus terminus of Kalaignar Dr M. Karunanidhi Integrated Bus Terminal in Trichy.

The fully air-conditioned bus terminus became operational in Trichy recently.

Also Read | Mumbai Horror: 2 Teenage Male Friends Forced To Indulge in Unnatural Sex Over Money Dispute; Accused Filmed Act and Threatened Victims, Arrested.

Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru asserted that all essential amenities have been provided at the bus terminal, assuring that no extra fare will be charged for the new facilities.

"All essential amenities have been provided at the bus terminal. No extra fare will be charged for travel to and from the new facility. The existing Central and Chathiram bus stands will continue to operate, with city buses connecting them to Panjappur. City and suburban buses will operate between Central and Panjappur terminals without fare revision. Space has also been allocated for omnibuses at the new terminal, which is now operational along with the other two,' Nehru told mediapersons.

Also Read | Fauja Singh Hit-and-Run Probe: NRI Amritpal Singh Dhillon From Canada Arrested for Fatally Hitting 114-Year-Old Marathon Legend, SUV Seized.

Earlier on Tuesday, Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin visited his Chepauk-Triplicane constituency and stressed that the government's services must reach people's homes as announced in the Ungaludan Stalin (Stalin with you) scheme.

Under this scheme, 10,000 special camps are set to begin across Tamil Nadu. "In our #ChepaukTriplicane constituency, in the Triplicane area, at Pillaiyar Koil Street, we launched the camp and received petitions from the public. We reviewed the functioning of the camp and engaged in discussions with the public," he said in a post on X.

Starting with new applications under the Kalaignar Women's Rights Scheme, several essential services are being provided through these camps, he said.

"We were delighted to see the public attending these camps in large numbers, showing confidence in our government. May these camps, launched with the goal of resolving issues within 45 days, succeed! May the people's hearts be filled with joy!"

He said that as long as the DMK-led alliance stands united, no "Delhi force" can succeed in the State. He was speaking after launching the Ungaludan Stalin (Stalin with you) programme in Chidambaram in Cuddalore district.

"I firmly believe that as long as we (the DMK alliance) stand united, no Delhi force can succeed here (in Tamil Nadu)," Stalin said, in an apparent reference to the BJP's effort to become a potent political force in the State. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)