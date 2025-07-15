Sivaganga (Tamil Nadu), July 15 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Minister K R Periyakaruppan on Tuesday visited the family of Ajith Kumar, who died while in police custody, and handed over an ex-gratia payment of Rs 7.5 lakhs on behalf of the state government. Accompanied by District Collector K Porkodi, the minister offered condolences to the family.

Ajith Kumar, a security guard at the Madapuram Kaliamman temple in Tiruppuvanam in Sivaganga, had been detained for questioning in connection with a theft. He later died, allegedly, while in police custody.

The post-mortem report revealed 44 injuries on various parts of Kumar's body. As per the post-mortem report, the deceased Ajith Kumar sustained injuries to the forehead, right eyebrow, leg and wrist. Injuries on the left forearm, wrist and ankle were also reported in the Sivaganga custodial death case victim.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the probe upon receiving direction from the Madras High Court.

Following a protest by the TVK party demanding justice for Kumar, DMK leader TKS Elangovan on Monday said that the case has already been handed over to the CBI and those involved have been arrested. He added that TVK president Vijay should understand basic politics, pointing out that the actor criticises both state and central investigations without consistency.

Speaking to ANI, DMK leader Elangovan said, "...We have handed it over to the CBI, and here police people were involved and they were arrested. So if the state police investigates, Vijay will say they are doing their investigation on their own, and if the CBI investigates, he will say why will the CBI investigate...he should know basic politics."

On Monday, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor Vijay joined a protest held by his party demanding justice for the temple security guard Ajith Kumar, who allegedly died in police custody in Sivaganga. A large number of TVK members gathered to protest and seek action in the custodial death case.

Addressing a large gathering of TVK cadres, Vijay came down heavily on the Tamil Nadu government. He questioned the State's commitment to justice and law and order, saying, "Law and order should be rectified in the State before this government ends, or else TVK along with the people will make sure it is."Referring to the Chief Minister MK Stalin's apology to Ajith Kumar's family, Vijay remarked, "Yes, it is not wrong to apologize, but that's not enough. Please also apologize to the families of the 24 others who have died in custody during your government. Have you provided financial aid to them like you did to Ajith Kumar's family?"

He also invoked the Sathankulam custodial torture case that was handed over to the CBI. "Back then, you said handing the case to the CBI was a shame for the Tamil Nadu Police. What about now? The same CBI, which you now call a mouthpiece of the BJP and RSS, why are you hiding behind the Union Government?" he asked.

Vijay alleged that several serious incidents during the current regime, including the Anna University case and now the Ajith Kumar case, had to be taken up by the courts due to "government inaction." "If the courts have to step in every time to ensure justice, what is the role of your government?" he questioned. (ANI)

